Government Eases Conditions for Organising Mass Events

Bratislava, January 10 (TASR) – The Government at its session on Monday eased the conditions for organising mass events.

According to the Government-approved recommendations for the country’s chief hygienist Jan Mikas, mass events should be held in OP mode (for the vaccinated and those who have recovered from COVID-19).

For low-risk events the Government recommends a limit of 100 people or 50 percent of capacity. The Government views events as low-risk if people wear respiratory masks, no food is served, everyone is seated and there is no singing or cheering.

For medium-risk events the Government recommends a limit of 25 percent of capacity or a maximum of 100 guests. These events involve fixed seating or standing and the wearing of respiratory masks.

According to the materials approved by the Government, high-risk events include weddings, funeral wakes, parties, celebrations, balls, discos and other events held in public catering facilities. Wearing respiratory masks is recommended, and food can be consumed. The limit for the number of people attending such events is 20 (in OP mode). Lists of the participants must be drawn up.

The Government decided that the European Men’s Handball Championships can be held with spectators, with a 25-percent-of-capacity limit applied in stadiums and other sports facilities.