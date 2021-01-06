Government Okays Stricter Curfew in Nitra District

Bratislava, January 6 (TASR) – The curfew in Nitra district will become even more stringent as of January 11 due the critical epidemiological situation bedevilling the area, Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) announced after an extraordinary session of the Government on Wednesday.

People wanting to go to work, outdoors or to accompany a child to school will need negative antigen or RT-PCR tests for COVID-19.

Children under 10 will be allowed to go outdoors.

The curfew won’t apply to shopping at the nearest grocery store, pharmacy or drug store. “Police will closely monitor compliance with the ban,” claimed Krajci, adding that the police and military will also help with mass testing in the district.

Nitra mayor Marek Hattas announced that the mass testing will be held in the district during the next three weekends.

Education minister Branislav Grohling (SaS) added that mass testing and vaccinations are the only two ways to enable children to go back to school as early as possible. He added that 2.6 million antigen test kits are slated to be supplied to the State Material Reserves Administration on Thursday (January 7), with another 2.6 million to follow within weeks.