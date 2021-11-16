Government: Six Red, 19 Dark Red and 54 Black Districts as of Next Monday

Bratislava, November 16 (TASR) – The Government decided on Tuesday that a total of 54 districts will be considered ‘black’ (a third-degree warning) according to the COVID-19 automaton as of next Monday (November 22), while 19 will be treated as ‘dark red’ (a second-degree warning) and six districts as ‘red’ (a first-degree warning).



The list of red districts will include the following: Bratislava I-V and Dunajska Streda.

The dark red districts will be as follows: Dolny Kubin, Galanta, Komarno, Malacky, Myjava, Namestovo, Nitra, Pezinok, Presov, Roznava, Ruzomberok, Sabinov, Senec, Skalica, Sala, Trencin, Trnava, Zilina and Zlate Moravce.

The list of black districts will include the following: Banovce nad Bebravou, Banska Bystrica, Banska Stiavnica, Bardejov, Brezno, Bytca, Cadca, Detva, Gelnica, Hlohovec, Humenne, Ilava, Kezmarok, Kosice I – IV, Kosice-okolie, Krupina, Kysucke Nove Mesto, Levice, Levoca, Liptovsky Mikulas, Lucenec, Martin, Medzilaborce, Michalovce, Nove Mesto nad Vahom, Nove Zamky, Partizanske, Piestany, Poltar, Poprad, Povazska Bystrica, Prievidza, Puchov, Revuca, Rimavska Sobota, Senica, Snina, Sobrance, Spisska Nova Ves, Stara Lubovna, Stropkov, Svidnik, Topolcany, Trebisov, Turcianske Teplice, Tvrdosin, Velky Krtis, Vranov nad Toplou, Zarnovica, Ziar nad Hronom and Zvolen.