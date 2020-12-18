Gov’t Expert: Coronavirus Figures in Slovakia Now “Worst Ever Seen”

Bratislava, December 18 (TASR) – The coronavirus figures in Slovakia on Thursday were “the worst ever seen”, as there was the highest number of daily positive PCR tests (almost 4,000) and the daily number of deaths doubled compared to last week to reach 62, said infectious disease expert and member of the Government’s advisory team Pavol Jarcuska on Friday.

As many as 159 people were on lung ventilators on Thursday, as opposed to 136 people last week. The R0 of coronavirus is currently 1.3. Meanwhile, the number of positives among people older than 65 has increased from 2101 to 2944 over a week.

At the moment, 3,231 health professionals are in quarantine and the total death toll of fatalities from or with COVID-19 has increased to 1,873. Most of the deaths were recorded in hospitals.

Health Ministry State Secretary Peter Stachura said that it’s expected that the number of people with coronavirus in hospitals will increase to 3,000 by the end of the year, while there will be 230 people on lung ventilation.