Gov’t: Motorway Stickers for Use of Defined Road Sections to Be Revoked

Bratislava, February 12 (TASR) – Motorway stickers for the use of defined road sections should be revoked as the Government on Wednesday approved, with a remark, a draft law to annul the Motorway Sticker Act, tabled by Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini (Smer-SD), with the Cabinet also approving a fast-track legislative procedure on this proposal, TASR learnt on the same day.



“It is proposed to revoke the obligation to pay a motorway sticker for the use of defined road sections due to the unfinished motorway network and to increase the disposable income of the population,” reads the explanatory report. The law should come into force from January 1, 2021.

The urgency of the adoption of the bill was justified by the current situation, which requires effective solutions in order to increase the disposable income of broad groups of the population by reducing their expenditure on the payment of motorway stickers.

The intention to cancel motorway stickers for natural persons and legal entities with vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes was presented on Tuesday (February 11) by Parliamentary Chair and Slovak National Party (SNS) leader Andrej Danko. He noted that this was one of the conditions for the extraordinary parliamentary session to be held. Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenicky (Smer-SD) stated that this measure should cost approximately €70 million.