Greek Catholic Archbishop Vasil & Deputy Tested Positive for COVID-19

Kosice, July 19 (TASR) – Greek Catholic Archbishop Cyril Vasil, a former senior Vatican official, who now runs Kosice Eparchy, was tested positive for COVID-19, along with his principal deputy, protosyncellus Jaroslav Lajciak, the Slovak Bishops’ Conference’s (KBS) press office has reported.



Vasil and Lajciak had positive tests after returning from a pastoral visit to a Slovak Greek Catholic community in Munich, Germany earlier this week.

Experiencing only mild symptoms, they’ve had no contacts since coming back to Slovakia and they’ve self-isolated, reported KBS.