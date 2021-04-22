Grey Wolf Becomes Protected Animal in Slovakia

Bratislava, April 22 (TASR) – The grey wolf has become a protected species in Slovakia, as Environment Minister Jan Budaj (OLaNO) on Thursday signed a decree amending the Nature Protection Act that prohibits deliberately capturing, injuring, killing, keeping, breeding, transporting, selling or exchanging the animal.

The decree is set to enter into force on June 1. Exemptions for individual culls will be granted by the Environment Ministry. The legislation also sets out conditions for goat and sheep farmers regarding how they are supposed to protect their animals from wolf attacks.

Budaj signed the decree symbolically on Earth Day. The social value of the animal has been set at €3,000.