Groehling: 8th & 9th Grades to Reopen Next Week in Non-black Districts

Bratislava, April 12 (TASR) – The eighth and ninth grades of primary school are set to reopen in Slovakia as of next Monday (April 19), apart from those in so-called black districts, Education Minister Branislav Groehling (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS) stated at a press conference on Monday.



Groehling added that as of Monday, April 26, education will be transferred to the regional COVID automaton, and the second level of primary school and the first four years of eight-year grammar schools are to be completely opened in medium-red districts. At the same time, it’s possible that as of April 26, secondary schools could be reopened in light-red districts.

As of April 26, the black districts will remain under the same arrangements that have been in force to date. Nursery schools and the first level of primary schools will be open in them, and the possibility of full-time teaching in small groups will also be available.

In addition to the already opened schools and school facilities in black districts, the eighth and ninth grades of primary schools, leisure centres and language schools for individual teaching should also be open in dark-red districts.

Meanwhile, the entire second level of primary schools and the first four years of eight-year grammar schools should also be open in medium-red districts.

In the light-red districts, secondary schools, language schools, leisure centres and primary art schools for group teaching could also be opened.

According to the Education Ministry, in the event of an infection, the headteacher may, as laid down by the COVID school traffic light and with the consent of the regional public health authority, close the school or classroom in which a positive case occurs.