Bratislava, June 11 (TASR) – The Education Ministry will distribute €0.5 million for summer schools, Education Minister Branislav Groehling (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS) told a news conference on Thursday.

Voluntary summer schools should help pupils make up for lags in their knowledge and skills that have arisen or deepened as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Education should be of an experiential, playful and creative nature.