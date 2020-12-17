Bratislava, December 17 (TASR) – The return of pupils to school as of January 11, 2021 will be governed by the COVID automaton degree, Education Minister Branislav Groehling (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS) told a news conference on Thursday.

“I’m very glad that we finally have rules to apply,” stated Groehling. A detailed manual for schools will be published on the Education Ministry’s website.

Secondary school students will be educated remotely in districts in which a first to third-degree alert is declared. Second-level primary school students won’t go to school in districts for which a second or third-degree alert is declared. In both cases, this will apply until coronavirus tests are carried out.

Pupils, one of their parents and school staff should undergo testing with antigen tests. Only pupils whose parents work in relation to the state’s critical infrastructure will go to school in districts where a fourth-degree alert is declared.

With regards to the epidemiological situation, the first tests should take place as early as in January. The recommended dates are January 7-9, 2021. Headteachers should gauge interest in testing in the form of questionnaires by December 21. Testing should take place every seven, 14 or 21 days, depending on the epidemiological situation.

Groehling also said that schools will be able to apply for a financial contribution to carry out testing.