Groehling: Schools Won’t Be Closed Across the Board, Tests Won’t Be Needed

Bratislava, August 17 (TASR) – In the new school year schools won’t be closed in blanket fashion, nor will tests for novel coronavirus be required, Education Minister Branislav Groehling (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS) told a press conference on Tuesday.

If a positive case occurs, only the class concerned will be closed, and the regulations of the Public Health Office (UVZ) will be followed.

“We want students to be educated first and foremost by attending school,” said the minister, pointing out that under the COVID automaton, schools should be open in districts of every colour. Negative tests won’t be required in schools, either. Groehling pointed out that due to the rapid spread of the delta variant, they lose their informative value.

In the case of a positive test, only individual classes will be closed, and these will switch to distance learning. The ministry isn’t introducing new measures, but will observe a decree of the Public Health Office, according to which those who were in contact with a COVID-positive person two days before testing should go into quarantine.

The Education Ministry will provide schools with funding for the increased costs associated with ensuring that they can operate safely during the pandemic.