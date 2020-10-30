Health Authority: Facilities and Employers Can Demand Seeing Negative Test

Bratislava, October 30 (TASR) – Operators of facilities, such as shops, and employers will be allowed to require from those attempting to enter a negative test for coronavirus, and if the latter are unable to show it, those in charge will be obliged to prevent them from entering, the Public Health Authority announced in a decree on Friday.

This concerns negative PCR tests for coronavirus carried out since October 29 and antigen tests used in the countrywide testing on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be exemptions for those who aren’t obliged to attend the testing, including minors below the age of ten, autists, patients with cancer and those with other serious health issues. Nevertheless, people from medical issues will need to show a medical certificate on their health condition.

The rule decree will be in force as of 5 a.m. on November 2 until 1 a.m. on November 9.