Health: Home Isolation of COVID-19 Positive Shortened to 5 Days

Bratislava, January 24 (TASR) – Home isolation of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 will be shortened to five days, in all cases, regardless of their immune system status, according to the latest directive of the Public Health Office, set to come into effect as of Tuesday (January 25).



The shortened quarantine will also apply after a close contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

The isolation will last only for the duration of five days, provided that the quarantined person has no symptoms within the last 48 hours. “If there are symptoms in the last 24 hours, the termination of the isolation must be decided by a doctor,” detailed the head of Health Analysis Institute Matej Misik.

Such a person must also wear a respirator without an exhalation valve in public for the next five days.

The quarantine won’t apply to persons who come in close contact with the infected, but are fully vaccinated with a booster shot, vaccinated less than nine months ago or who overcame COVID-19 less than 180 days, provided that they develop no symptoms. Such persons must wear respirator in public for the next seven days, however.