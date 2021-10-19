Health Minister Lengvarsky Didn’t Exclude Change in COVID Automaton

Bratislava, October 19 (TASR) – Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky (an OLaNO nominee) did not rule out on Tuesday a change in the COVID automaton or benefits for the vaccinated, TASR learnt on Tuesday.



However, Lengvarsky stressed that he doesn’t actually promise any benefits for them.

The minister said that on Tuesday he also talked about the COVID automaton with Slovakia’s Chief Hygienist Jan Mikas. The reassessment of the COVID automaton will be discussed by the expert consilium on Thursday (October 21).

Lengvarsky thinks that for now it’s too soon to talk about the result. “There were some reasons for the measures that are there,” he said, adding that he would prefer to let experts decide on possible relief for the provision of services to vaccinated people, for example, in black (a third-degree warning) districts. If they approve them, he’ll try to put them into practice.