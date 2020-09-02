Health Ministry: Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 37

0
11
Stock photo by TASR/AP

Bratislava, September 2 (TASR) – The Health Ministry has registered four new confirmed deaths in connection with COVID-19, spokeswoman for the Health Ministry Zuzana Eliasova told TASR, adding that the virus death toll in the country has risen to 37.


“An 89-year-old woman died of COVID-19 at Presov University Hospital on August 22, a 78-year-old woman at Trencin University Hospital on August 23, an 83-year-old man at Presov University Hospital on the same day, and a 64-year-old man at the Central Military Hospital in Ruzomberok [Zilina region],” said the spokeswoman.

According to Eliasova, the connection between the deaths and the novel coronavirus was confirmed by autopsies of the deceased and related auxiliary laboratory examination methods.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR