Health Ministry: Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 37

Bratislava, September 2 (TASR) – The Health Ministry has registered four new confirmed deaths in connection with COVID-19, spokeswoman for the Health Ministry Zuzana Eliasova told TASR, adding that the virus death toll in the country has risen to 37.



“An 89-year-old woman died of COVID-19 at Presov University Hospital on August 22, a 78-year-old woman at Trencin University Hospital on August 23, an 83-year-old man at Presov University Hospital on the same day, and a 64-year-old man at the Central Military Hospital in Ruzomberok [Zilina region],” said the spokeswoman.

According to Eliasova, the connection between the deaths and the novel coronavirus was confirmed by autopsies of the deceased and related auxiliary laboratory examination methods.