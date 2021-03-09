Health Ministry: No Longer Need to Look for Vaccination Terms

Bratislava, March 9 (TASR) – People will no longer have to watch out for available terms for vaccination, as the Health Ministry is preparing a new app that should serve as a ‘waiting room’ for vaccination, TASR has learnt from Health Ministry spokesperson Zuzana Eliasova.

The ministry expects the app to be launched in a week and that it will enable people to fill in a form via their birth identification numbers. “The waiting room will be ’emptied’, for example, by age, i.e. an invitation will be sent to the oldest age categories. We’re currently fine-tuning the details and will provide you with comprehensive information later,” said Eliasova.

The National Health Information Centre (NCZI) is also working on changes to the registration form that should result in simpler registration for vaccination, said Eliasova.

The ministry admits that there’s huge demand for inoculation in Slovakia, but vaccine supplies are still insufficient. Therefore, the vaccination strategy is always updated based on the vaccine type arriving in Slovakia and based on expert recommendations.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of new terms for vaccination should grow over the next few weeks. A total of 29,700 new terms for inoculation of people above 70 years of age with Pfizer are gradually being made available on Monday (March 8) and Tuesday. At least 30,000 new terms for inoculation of people aged between 60 and 70 with the AstraZeneca vaccine will be made available on Wednesday (March 10) and Thursday (March 11).

In line with a respective regulation, health professionals and other employees coming into contact with a risk group are eligible for priority vaccination, said Eliasova. By updating the regulation, the 60+ age category has been included in priority vaccination as well.