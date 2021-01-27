Health Ministry Okays Use of Ivermectin in Fight against Coronavirus

Bratislava, January 27 (TASR) – The Health Ministry has approved the use of the drug Ivermectin in the fight against novel coronavirus, ministry spokesperson Zuzana Eliasova told TASR on Wednesday.

It will be possible to use Ivermectin in Slovakia for treatment for the next six months. In addition to hospitals, it will be available in pharmacies on prescription, added Eliasova.

The Health Ministry stated that it’s an antiparasitic drug that also has very strong antiviral and anti-inflammatory effect in the case of COVID-19. “This is supported by a growing number of studies that show it to be effective, not only within in-vitro and animal models, but also in many clinical cases from centres and countries all around the world. The medicine will be administered as part of further treatment. It’s already been registered in several countries; for example, in France, the USA, Sweden and Norway,” said Eliasova.

Ivermectin hasn’t yet been registered in Slovakia. Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) gave his consent to its therapeutic use after he obtained the request for permission to use an unregistered medicine for the needs of health-care facilities in Slovakia from Chief Expert in Infectious Diseases Ivan Schreter on Tuesday (January 26).