Health Ministry Suggests Local States of Emergency in Most Badly Hit Areas

Bratislava, November 5 (TASR) – During an extraordinary session of the central crisis management team, the Health Ministry proposed to introduce local states of emergency, Health Ministry’s spokeswoman Zuzana Eliasova told TASR on Friday, adding that it should only apply to the areas with the most serious epidemic situation.



“A local state of emergency would only mean a state of emergency for some regions where the situation is really serious. We’re still specifying all the details and we’ll comprehensively inform about it next week if we take such a step,” said Eliasova.

Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (We Are Family) reported that the meeting of the central crisis management team has been interrupted. It is expected to continue after more information on the pandemic situation is added. The meeting could take place early next week.