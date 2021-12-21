Health Office: Three More Omicron Cases Confirmed in Slovakia

Bratislava, December 21 (TASR) – Three more cases of the omicron variant of novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Slovakia, TASR learnt from the Public Health Office (UVZ) on Tuesday.



Two persons were inoculated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, one of them was not vaccinated.

The first person became infected in a common household with persons in whom omicron had already been confirmed after returning from abroad. “The person followed the quarantine arrangements from the beginning and, after being tested positive, observed home isolation. The clinical course of the disease was easy,” said Slovakia’s Chief Hygienist Jan Mikas.

The second person had no travel history; the disease resulted in clinical signs. “Contacts have been secured and tested, positive samples will be sequenced,” said Mikas. The third, unvaccinated person has confirmed travel history – returned to Slovakia from Africa. “The quarantine after coming to Slovakia was observed,” noted Mikas.

Given the characteristics of the variant and the recorded incidence in the person without travel history, UVZ assumes that the real incidence of omicron in the population is higher than indicated by the interim results of sequencing positive samples.

UVZ therefore strongly recommends vaccination against COVID-19 and strict adherence to anti-epidemic measures.