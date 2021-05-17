Heger: My Thoughts Go to Everyone Hit by Floods

Bratislava, May 17 (TASR) – Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) voiced his condolences to the bereaved of the flood victim in the village of Rudno nad Hronom (Banska Bystrica region) and called the situation critical, TASR learnt on Monday.

“My thoughts go to everyone affected by the floods, who found their homes and property damaged. I’m in touch with the Interior Minister [Roman Mikulec] and he’s keeping me periodically apprised on the situation,” Heger posted on a social network.

A man died in the village of Rudno nad Hronom following the breaking of a dam earlier in the day. According to Firefighter and Emergency Corps Presidium spokesperson Katarina Krizanova, the water has been flowing through the entire village and flooded house cellars.