Heger: Pandemic Measures to Be Eased Beginning as of February 28

Bratislava, February 16 (TASR) – Pandemic measures in Slovakia will start to be eased as of February 28, said Premier Eduard Heger (OLaNO) before the Government session on Wednesday.



The OTP, OP and OP+ modes will be scrapped as part of the first stage of easing. Capacities for low- and medium-risk events will increase.

The second stage of easing will start on March 28, when capacity restrictions will be completely removed and the obligation to wear a respiratory mask or a face mask will be revised.

“Starting as of February 28, we won’t actually have any modes, only the ‘basic’ one [with non-vaccinated people allowed to enter] will remain. We’ll also scrap the obligation of home isolation for students who have been in touch with a positive person at school; the hours for services will be extended until 12 a.m. Capacity will be increased for high-risk events,” said the premier, adding that the easing should also affect sport, wellness and the hospitality industry.

Heger went on to say that life should return to the situation in place before the pandemic as of March 28. “Capacity restrictions, restrictions on operating hours will be scrapped, and we’ll also adjust the obligation to wear face masks,” he said, noting that COVID-19 will still be present, but “it won’t dictate the rules for how we should live”.

Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky (an OLaNO nominee) added that a round table will be held on Thursday (February 17) at which representatives of individual sectors plan to meet the prime minister.