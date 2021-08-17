High Winds Destroy Children’s Campsite, Killing Seven-year-old Boy

Turcek, August 17 (TASR) – A summer campsite near the village of Turcek (Zilina region) was destroyed by high winds on Monday night, killing a seven-year-old boy and injuring seven other children, TASR learnt from Michal Kypus of the Zilina Firefighter and Emergency Corps (HaZZ) on Tuesday.

A total of 104 children were taking part in the camp.

The injured children were transported to hospitals in the vicinity, where their condition has been stabilised in each case. The other children were taken to the building of a nearby monastery, where they were provided with temporary accommodation. The damage caused by the high winds is currently being cleared up.

I was very saddened by the news of the tragedy that took place during a big storm at a children’s campsite near the village of Turcek (Zilina region), President Zuzana Caputova posted on a social network on Tuesday. “I’m thinking of the parents of the boy who died there, and I express my sincere condolences to the whole family,” said Caputova, adding that she firmly believes that the other injured children will return to health as soon as possible.

I express my sincere condolences to the family of the seven-year-old boy who was killed when a storm hit a children’s campsite in Turcek (Zilina region), Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) posted on a social network on Tuesday, wishing a rapid recovery to the injured children. “The tragedy at children’s campsite in Turcek has hit Slovakia. Death is always painful, especially when it concerns a child,” stated Heger.

Parliamentary Chair Boris Kollar (We Are Family) was deeply affected by the boy’s death and the injuries suffered by other children, describing it as a huge tragedy. He expressed his sincere condolences to the family and the bereaved on a social network.

Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OLaNO) also expressed his condolences. “It is an unspeakable tragedy. I express my sincere and deep condolences to the bereaved. In addition to the rescue services, teams of police and firefighter psychologists are also present,” he said on a social network.

Education Minister Branislav Groehling (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS) has written on a social network to express his sincere condolences to the family of the boy who was killed.