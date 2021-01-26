Hunters Kill Several Horses and Pony, Hunting Law to Be Changed

Bratislava, January 26 (TASR) – A newly created commission for veterinary issues and animal protection was convened in Parliament on Tuesday to discuss amending the Hunting Law after hunters killed four horses and a pony on private properties within what are officially considered to be built-up areas in Banska Bystrica region, said parliamentary agriculture and environment committee chairman Jaroslav Karahuta (We Are Family).

A different case concerned a shot horse that had to be euthanised as a result.

“We can’t allow events of recent weeks to reoccur, with armed people shooting farm animals in built-up areas of villages. They don’t only cause distress and economic losses for the owners of these animals, but in particular violate laws on the use of firearms and endanger the health and lives of defenceless people,” said Karahuta.

Agriculture Minister Jan Micovsky (OLANO), who was also present at the meeting, promised that his ministry will do its “utmost to end forever such hideous illegal hunting of farm animals and pets”.