Inoculation of People Threatened Most by COVID-19 Might Speed Up

Bratislava, April 26 (TASR) – The vaccination of people who are threatened most by COVID-19 should be accelerated thanks to an update of the regulation on vaccination, which might enter into force as of May 1, TASR learnt from the Health Ministry on Monday.

The acceleration should be achieved by giving priority to severely and moderately chronically ill patients and people who accompany someone over 70 of age for vaccination.

The Health Ministry is at the same time asking people who want to accompany the elderly for vaccination not to request to be vaccinated at the moment, as this only will be possible when the updated regulation takes effect. “Vaccination centres aren’t eligible to inoculate such people yet,” said ministry spokesperson Zuzana Eliasova.

In line with the updated regulation, chronically ill patients with a serious disease that significantly increases the risk of serious consequences from COVID-19 infection should be given priority and ranked behind the 70+ category. The moderately chronically ill will be included in the 60+ category. These people will be inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

Lists of chronically ill policyholders are kept by health-insurance companies. The Health Ministry noted that those interested in vaccination must register themselves as chronically ill patients at www.korona.gov.sk. The system will then match up data from the registration forms with those of health-insurance companies.