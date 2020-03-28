Krajci: 23 New Cases of Coronavirus in Slovakia on Friday, 292 in Total

Bratislava, March 28 (TASR) – A total of 23 new cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in Slovakia on Friday, increasing the total tally to 292, Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) reported on Saturday.



There were 724 negative samples on Friday. Nevertheless, Krajci noted that tests carried out by private labs weren’t included, as their databases still weren’t linked to the state registry.

Meanwhile, 85 people with COVID-19 needed to be admitted to hospital, with the rest being isolated at home. Two people have been placed at intensive care units, with one person being in a critical condition with the necessity of artificial ventilation.

At the same time two people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The highest number of people infected with coronavirus is in the age group of 30-44 (34 percent). The 0-14 age group has 8 percent of the cases, while the 60+ age group has 13 percent of the infections.