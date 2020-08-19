Krajci: High Number of Positive Tests Related to Intense Contact Tracing

Bratislava, August 19 (TASR) – The relatively high number of new positive tests for coronavirus recorded in Slovakia on Tuesday – 100, which is the third highest figure yet seen in the country and the highest since mid-April – was due to the fact that while fewer tests are usually carried out at the weekend, those who have come into contact with people with positive tests are sought more intensely at the beginning of each week, Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) stated on Wednesday.

While there’s a need to view this number in context, statistics nevertheless indicate that Slovakia has been hit by a second wave of coronavirus, said the health minister.

“Due to the relaxation of measures, it can be expected that the second wave of the pandemic will be – at least in Slovakia – more pronounced than the first one in terms of the number of cases and people admitted into hospital,” stated Krajci.