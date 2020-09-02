Krajci: Laboratories Capable of Analysing 7,500 Tests Daily

Bratislava, September 2 (TASR) – Slovak laboratories are capable of analysing 7,500 COVID-19-related samples per day, Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) stated on Wednesday, noting that Slovakia is testing properly.

“Slovakia is among the top five countries when it comes to the number of tests per positive case. It appears that we’re testing in a very correct manner. The number of negative tests corresponds to the positive cases,” explained Krajci.

At the same time, the minister maintained that the virus situation in the country is under control, noting that he doesn’t have any information at his disposal that would suggest otherwise.

Speaking of the two virus-related deaths that occurred on Tuesday, Krajci stated that one of them was a person who recently returned from Croatia. “The course of the disease was swift, and despite the fact they were given remdesivir, the efforts to save them failed,” said the minister. The other victim was suffering from another disease at the same time, according to Krajci. As the results of the autopsies of both victims are still unknown, the National Health Information Centre’s (NCZI) official coronavirus statistics for Tuesday didn’t include these deaths.

“Slovakia is among the best countries in the world when it comes to reliable accounting of deaths caused by COVID-19,” said the minister.