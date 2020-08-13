Krajci: List of COVID Lower-Risk Countries Not to Be Revisited in August

Bratislava, August 13 (TASR) – The expert consilium won’t revisit the list of COVID lower-risk countries until September 1, although Slovaks are recommended to refrain from travelling abroad, particularly if they have underage children, Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) announced after the consilium session on Thursday.

As of September, the list of lower-risk countries and regions will be updated every two weeks.

At the start of the school year, parents will submit their sworn statements to schools to answer whether their child was out of Slovakia or attended a mass event in the period after August 17 and will sign a statement that their child is COVID-free.

Face masks even in classrooms will be mandatory for second-level elementary students and high school students for the first two weeks into the new school year, other pupils will need to wear them only in common areas.

The consilium doesn’t recommend the organising of mass events. All events with turnout of more than 1,000 will be banned in September-October as well as interior mass events for more than 500 and any mass events held after 11 p.m. except weddings. The capacity of swimming pools and aquaparks is to be cut by half, too.