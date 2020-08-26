Krajci: List of Green Countries to Be Reviewed

Bratislava, August 26 (TASR) – Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) announced on Wednesday that several countries that have been on Slovakia’s list of ‘green countries’ vis-a-vis the spread of coronavirus will be deemed red, explaining that he’ll inform the public about the revision of the list on Thursday.According to Krajci, the countries in question have remained on the green list up to this point due to the fact that it’s the summer holiday season.

“It’s not a good idea to plan holidays in standard tourist destinations for September because the situation in these resorts, especially in Croatia, is currently very critical,” said the minister.

At the same time, Krajci mentioned that his ministry is drawing up an awareness raising campaign in order to eliminate economic damage caused by the virus. The minister is of the opinion that the time has come for the state’s security forces to be engaged in the situation in order to get it under control.

According to Krajci, it’s unacceptable that people enter shops, public transport vehicles and indoor businesses without a face mask. He maintained that there’s no community spread of the disease in the country.