Krajci: Number of People Infected with Coronavirus Will Probably Go Up

Bratislava, November 27 (TASR) – The number of those infected with novel coronavirus will probably increase, Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) said at a press conference on Friday.



The minister added that Slovakia has probably reached the level of the reproduction number from 0.9 to 1. The moving median increased from 1,326 to 1,811. The number of patients tested positive for novel coronavirus in need of hospitalisation as well as the 14-day incidence of coronavirus cases per 100,000 population decreased slightly.

The number of patients tested positive for coronavirus in need of hospitalisation dropped from 1,778 to 1,685. The average number of tests swelled from 7,211 to 8,051. According to Krajci, the most affected districts include Skalica, Senica (both Trnava region) and Puchov (Trencin region).

Most people tested positive for coronavirus in the group of people over 65 years of age are in Presov region with 370 cases. The best situation is in Bratislava region where there are 110 such cases.

The average number of deaths associated with COVID-19 is currently 30 cases per day. Krajci stated that the total number of deaths associated with novel coronavirus is 1,000 cases. “The Office for Health Care Supervision officially confirmed after autopsies 771 deaths caused directly by COVID-19, 198 deaths from other diagnoses but COVID-19 was also diagnosed there, and 65 cases are being investigated,” he added.

According to him, the situation in hospitals has improved but there is no rapid decline in patients. He noted that 1,685 patients who are suspected to have COVID-19 or have been confirmed the disease are currently in hospitals, and 122 people need lung ventilation. “The most serious situation is in Presov and Zilina regions,” pointed out the health minister.

Slovakia has 898 free beds with oxygen and 930 occupied beds with oxygen. There are currently 154 antigen sampling sites in operation, and according to Krajci, their number will grow.