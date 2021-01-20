Krajci: Pensioners Aged over 85 Can Sign Up for Vaccination

Bratislava, January 20 (TASR) – Slovak pensioners older than 85 can enrol for vaccination against novel coronavirus, Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) posted on a social network on Tuesday (January 19) night.

These pensioners can do so via a form available on the korona.gov.sk website, although this will only be possible in selected districts. Krajci said that family members or their GPs can help them with this.

Krajci noted that as many as 29 vaccination centres have already been opened in Slovakia and that vaccination is already being carried out in 66 hospitals. The pilot stage of mobile vaccination in Slovakia was launched on Monday (January 18). “Hospitals in Bratislava, Trencin, Zilina and Kosice are already sending their mobile vaccination teams into care homes to vaccinate pensioners,” added the minister.

The minister also specified groups that should be prioritised in vaccination. If not all of those registered come to be vaccinated on a given day, doses can be given to people aged at least 65 years being treated in the given hospital or to those registered for vaccination who suffer from a severe disease that significantly increases the risk posed by COVID-19, regardless of age.