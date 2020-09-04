Krajci Recommends Tightening Measures in ‘Red’ and ‘Orange’ Localities

Bratislava, September 4 (TASR) – The places where there is an increased risk of novel coronavirus infection, that is ‘red’ and ‘orange’ districts in Slovakia, should take stricter anti-epidemiological measures, for example, they should impose restrictions in interiors, Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) said on Friday following a meeting of the Government’s Pandemic Commission.



The minister explained that the restrictions will apply to the ban on holding mass events indoors from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., with the exception of weddings with up to 150 people. Furthermore, the pandemic commission recommends a ban on holding mass events outdoors for more than 500 people and indoors for more than 250 people. It will also recommend to the local government to issue a ban on alcohol consumption after 10 p.m. and a ban on the use of hookahs.

The so-called red traffic lights include the localities of Bratislava I and Michalovce district. Meanwhile the orange traffic lights mark Bratislava II, III, IV, V and Pezinok, Senec, Tvrdosin, Dunajska Streda, Galanta, Ilava, Povazska Bystrica, Puchov, Presov, Sabinov, Roznava, Banovce nad Bebravou, Nove Mesto nad Vahom and Trencin districts.