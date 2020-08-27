Krajci: Six New States Added to the ‘Red Zone’ COVID-19 List

Bratislava, August 27 (TASR) – The list of COVID-19 red-zone countries will include also Croatia, France, Spain, the Netherlands and Malta as of September 1, Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) announced after a session of the expert consilium on Thursday.

The consilium also discourages Slovaks from travelling to Greece, which will be added among ‘at risk’ countries and people returning from Greece after September 1 will be required to go into mandatory 10-day quarantine.

Krajci sounded a warning note about the growing number of COVID-19 cases imported to Slovakia from abroad, with such cases making up 24 percent of the total number in August.

There has been a spike in the tally of cases imported from the Czech Republic and Croatia, the two states where the epidemiological situation has taken a dramatic change for the worse.

Thus as a precaution, Slovakia will ban any mass-participation outdoor events for more than 1,000 people and interior events for more than 500. The wearing of face masks will become mandatory again, even at schools, although not for first-level pupils, added Chief Health Office Jan Mikas.