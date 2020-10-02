Krajci: Slovakia Has Enormous Increase in Number of Infected People

Bratislava, October 2 (TASR) – Slovakia has a huge increase in the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus, however, this could be assumed, Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) stated on Friday when assessing the current situation.



According to him, the situation in Slovakia is levelling up to that found in Austria and Hungary. Slovakia’s Chief Hygienist Jan Mikas doesn’t think that it’s necessary to restore the state quarantine.

The reproduction number in Slovakia has increased to 1.37. Krajci noted, a week ago it was assumed that the number of infected would double in 20 days, currently it is eight. According to him, the average number of people infected per day is 510 people. He expects the limit of 1,000 new cases per day to be exceeded within the next week.

The number of people admitted to hospitals has doubled over the last week. Hospitals in Ruzomberok (Zilina region), Presov, Michalovce (Kosice region), Nitra, Trnava and Trencin have the most patients. The utilisation of public health authorities is currently at 129 percent and Krajci said that they will be strengthened.

Not only the number of people tested positive is going up, but also the number of cases in the most at-risk group over the age of 65. As of September 30, there were 540 infected people in this age group. Most of them are in Presov region.

Slovakia has also set records in testing for COVID-19. The daily average rose to 5,857 tests. Krajci also confirmed that antigen tests are expected to arrive in Slovakia next Friday (October 9).

There are currently 41 districts in the so-called red zone, and there are 20 ‘orange’ and ’18’ green districts.