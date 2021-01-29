Krajci: Slovakia Now Better Off with COVID-19 than Before

Bratislava, January 29 (TASR) – The situation concerning COVID-19 in Slovakia is improving, with the trend being more pronounced than in other countries in the region, said Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLANO) at a press conference on Friday.

The test-positivity rate with PCR tests has fallen from 19 percent to 15 percent and with antigen tests from 3 percent to 2 percent over the past seven days. While there were 322 people on lung ventilation in the country last week, there are now 308 people receiving such treatment.

“The number of tested people has risen significantly due to the screening testing, being up from 83,301 to 232,343 [per day] on average in the past seven days,” said Krajci.

However, despite falling test-positivity rates, the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 and people suspected of having contracted the infection and admitted to hospital has risen from 3,285 to 3,511 over the past seven days, with the average daily number of deaths being also up from 94 to 107, said the minister.

The most affected districts in terms of the number of infected in the past seven days include Hlohovec, Trnava, Dunajska Streda (all Trnava region), Trebisov (Kosice region), Galanta (Trnava region), Kosice, Turcianske Teplice (Zilina region) and Bratislava.