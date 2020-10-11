Krajci: Slovakia Set Out on Czech Path, We’ll Tighten Measures

Bratislava, October 11 (TASR) – Slovakia has set out on the ‘Czech’ path concerning the coronavirus outbreak and, therefore, anti-epidemiological measures will be tightened in the upcoming days, Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) announced following the meeting of the Government’s crisis management team on Sunday.

As of Thursday (October 15), the measures will include the duty to wear face masks also outdoors, the ban on mass events and the ban on gathering. Restaurants will only be able to serve packed food and consumers will only be able to eat it outdoors. Fi

tness and wellness centres, aquaparks, swimming pools and saunas will be closed. Food and drug stores will have to earmark shopping hours between 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. for pensioners older than 65. The number of people in shops and in shopping malls will be limited to one person per 15 square metres.

Secondary schools will switch to remote education.

Krajci specified that face masks will be mandatory outdoors in towns and villages. The only exception will be outside towns and villages, if family members go together or if people will be distanced more than five meters from each other.

In addition to the ban on organising mass events, the Government at its session on Monday (October 12) will deal with the ban on gathering of more than six people. “In this situation we realise the need to reduce mobility and socialisation of people in places where it’s not necessary,” stated Krajci, adding that people and students will be enabled to go to work and to school and other activities must be limited to minimum.

Top-league sports events in football, ice hockey, volleyball, handball and basketball will be exempted from the ban to organise mass events. However, players must be tested and matches must be held without audience. According to Krajci, the ban on mass events will also apply to church services. Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) added that weddings, funerals and baptisms can take place, but only under the rules valid for outlets, i.e. one person per 15 square meters.

According to Matovic, compensations for people will be natural. The measures will be in force until the seven-day moving median doesn’t drop below 500.

Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OLaNO) confirmed that police checks have been strengthened since 7 a.m. on Sunday. “We’re leaving the borders open for now,” he added.