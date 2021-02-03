Krajci: Some Children to Return to School as of Monday

Bratislava, February 3 (TASR) – Nursery schools, the first level of primary schools, final grades of secondary schools and vocational schools will reopen as of next Monday (February 8), according to a Government decision announced by Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the curfew remains in force and the so-called COVID automaton has been tightened.

The situation in Slovakia hasn’t improved even after several weeks of curfew, stated Krajci, ascribing this to the British mutation of novel coronavirus. He admitted that such a decision by the Government might seem irresponsible. “We decided to toughen up criteria for the black zone in which we currently find ourselves in terms of the COVID automaton. This will enable children to go to school,” he said.

The Government also approved the pandemic commission’s proposal to toughen up the COVID automaton. Slovakia won’t be able to switch from the black to the less stringent burgundy zone until the number of people admitted into hospital drops below 3,000. The thresholds concerning the average number of people tested positive for coronavirus and the reproduction figure have been toughened up by 20 percent.