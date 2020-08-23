Krajci: Vaccination Against Coronavirus Will Be Voluntary in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA, August 23 (TASR) – Slovakia’s strategy concerning vaccination against coronavirus is currently based on a voluntary approach by the public and the assumption that the people will largely realise its benefits, said Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) on TV Markiza’s online discussion programme ‘Na telo plus’ (Tough Questions Plus) on Sunday.

“We’ll certainly advertise the benefits of vaccination by way of an information campaign. We don’t want to force anyone, however,” said Krajci.

Education Minister Branislav Groehling (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS), who joined the discussion as well, also believes that a positive education programme is the way to go.

“I think that the need of protection against the novel coronavirus – with which we’ll need to learn to live – will be of particular significance in people’s considerations,” said Groehling.

Krajci confirmed that vaccination against coronavirus in Slovakia will be free of charge, with the most at-risk groups to be given priority. When it comes to other groups of people, Krajci conceded that if anti-bodies are found in them, they won’t need vaccination.