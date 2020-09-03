Krajci Wants Mobile Sampling Facility in Every Regional Capital

Bratislava, September 3 (TASR) – Every regional capital will have its own mobile sampling point soon, said Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) at a news conference on Thursday, adding that the point in Trencin should be opened this week.

The first mobile facility for taking COVID-19-related samples was opened in Bratislava on the premises of the former stadium of football club Inter Bratislava on Wednesday (September 2). It can test up to 500 people per day. “The Health Ministry is reacting to the current situation in this way, as the number of people being tested positive for coronavirus is growing,” said Krajci.

Those arriving at the Bratislava mobile sampling facility by car or on foot can be tested only if they hold a valid COVID pass, for which they need to register via e-form. The facility will be open seven days a week and will operate in two shifts.

Krajci said that 240 people are booked in for a test on Thursday, but the numbers for the following days are lower. “At the moment we have sufficient capacities in Bratislava for people who apply for the examination to be given an appointment just about immediately,” said the minister, adding that there’s no need to increase the number of staff numbers for the time being.