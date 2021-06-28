Krcmery Expects Next Wave of Pandemic to Come in August

Bratislava, June 28 (TASR) – The next wave of the coronavirus pandemic might come in August, along with the return of holidaymakers from abroad, said tropical medicine expert Vladimir Krcmery during the session of the Central Crisis Management Team on Monday.

Krcmery expects Slovakia to get ‘back to normal’ in September or in October, as he assumes that the country will be better prepared now. He thinks that the third wave will take the form of a ‘smouldering disease’.

Krcmery admitted that a country-wide vaccination against COVID-19 is a matter of debate. “It has its logic, however, it encounters statements we have from the Justice Ministry and the Constitutional Court, saying it is possible to introduce a mandatory testing or vaccination only if a certain degree of state of emergency is in place,” he said.

Krcmery stated that the issue of a mandatory vaccination of adults is logical, but not popular. Anyway, he believes that certain groups in the population should be vaccinated, as the benefits for them would be bigger than opponents’ objections.