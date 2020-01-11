Last Three Black Hawk Military Helicopters Land in Presov

Presov, January 11 (TASR) – The last three from the total of nine UH-60 Black Hawk American military helicopters landed in premises of the Helicopter Wing of the Slovak Air Force in Presov on Saturday afternoon.

“The contract with the United States has thus been fulfilled and nine new multi-purpose helicopters are now available to Slovakia,” said Defence Ministry spokesperson Danka Capakova.

The Defence Ministry has procured nine multi-purpose helicopters in total at the price of USD 261 million (€234 million) through the US government programme called Foreign Military Sales (FMS). In addition to the price of helicopters, the contract includes a two-year logistic support, training of aviation and technical staff and expenses related to the helicopters’ transport to Slovakia.