Lengvarsky and Misik: Omicron Wave Growing All over Slovakia

Bratislava, January 26 (TASR) – The wave of the omicron variant in the country is gradually getting stronger, with coronavirus infections already tripling in 14 districts, Health Analyses Institute (IZA) head Matej Misik and Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky (an OLaNO nominee) said following the Government meeting on Wednesday.



The minister assured that the pandemic situation in connection with the omicron variant is being closely monitored. According to him, the variant has already started to prevail in the country. “So far, there is no onslaught on hospitals, but we’re preparing for pressure in testing and for the preparation of triage tents,” said the minister.

There are currently 8,500 new cases per day. There were 3,500 cases last week. “We can see a significant increase in the omicron wave, the wave is growing all over Slovakia,” added Misik. In four districts, up to two percent of their population have tested positive in the past seven days, including Namestovo, Tvrdosin (Zilina region), Stropkov (Presov region) and Dunajska Streda (Trnava region).

According to Misik, the number of patients admitted to hospitals with coronavirus or people needing lung ventilation is declining. According to him, however, the number of ambulance trips is growing, with the highest increase seen in Presov region.