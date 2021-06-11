Lengvarsky: Remaining Vaccines Will Be Sold, Donated or Destroyed

Michalovce, June 11 (TASR) – If some COVID-19 vaccines are left over, they can be sold, donated or destroyed as biological material, Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky (an OLaNO nominee) said on Friday when visiting eastern Slovakia.



Regarding the vaccination with the unregistered Sputnik V vaccine, he will assess it only after the registration process is completed, which should be in the course of two weeks. Lengvarsky confirmed that he currently has information about the number of people enrolled in the waiting room and those who have been inoculated. “This probably reflects the real interest that is here,” he said. The data of the Health Analysis Institute (IZA) shows that 4,695 people are currently waiting for the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine. Slovakia, which ordered two million Sputnik V vaccines, currently has batches for 100,000 people.

Vaccination with Sputnik V started in Slovakia on Monday (June 7). It is being launched gradually in vaccination centres. Kosice region is to start inoculating with this Russian vaccine on Saturday (June 12) in Michalovce (Kosice region).