Man Dies after Sliding on Ice in Front of Kosice City Hall

Kosice, January 15 (TASR) – With black ice plaguing Slovakia for several days now, a man has died of a severe head injury in hospital after slipping on an icy pavement directly in front of the Kosice city hall last Friday, TASR learnt on Wednesday.



With the police becoming involved in the case in the meantime as well, city hall spokesman Vladimir Fabian said that it would be too early to blame the city authority. The pavement was treated by spreading material five times on January 9 and twice on January 10, when the accident occurred at 9-10 a.m. “The pavement was treated the last time before the accident at 6.30 a.m.,” said the spokesman, adding that new ice was emerging quickly, however.

The man, who was transported to hospital after the accident, succumbed to his head injuries three days later.