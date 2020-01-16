Man from Belarus Killed in Crash of Two Skiers at Slovak Resort

Low Tatras, January 16 (TASR) – A 28-year-old recreational skier from Belarus was killed in a collision with a 37-year-old Slovak on a slope at the Chopok South ski resort in the Low Tatra Mountains in central Slovakia on Thursday, the Mountain Rescue Service reported on the same day.



The mountain rescuers, who responded immediately to the accident, said that the man from Belarus wasn’t showing any signs of life. They engaged in resuscitation and also called a medevac helicopter for assistance. “Unfortunately, despite a great deal of effort, they weren’t able to rescue the man any more,” stated the Mountain Rescue Service.

The other skier sustained head and chest injuries and was transported by an ambulance car to hospital.

The accident is already being investigated by the police.