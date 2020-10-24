Mass Testing: 1,860 Infectious Cases Indentified by 5 p.m. on Saturday

Bratislava, October 24 (TASR) – A total of 50,430 people had themselves tested by 5 p.m. on Saturday within the pilot phase of mass testing in the districts of Namestovo, Dolny Kubin, Tvrdosin (all three Zilina region) and Bardejov (Presov region), with 1,860 being identified as infectious, Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) stated on the same day at a press conference, calling Saturday, the second day of the initial stage, a more successful day compared to Friday.

Meanwhile, the official number of all tested people since Friday currently stands at 112,335, of which 4,085 have been identified as infectious.