Matovic: Peak of New Cases to Range between 800 and 1,000 This Week

Bratislava, October 1 (TASR) – Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) opined at a press conference on Thursday that the peak of new daily coronavirus cases this week will range from 800 to 1,000 new cases.

The premier claimed that he’s been expecting such scenarios. “That’s exactly why I’ve been saying since last week that we need to band together and muster up the courage to adopt harsher measures,” he stated, adding that strict measures came into force on Thursday.

Speaking of the fact that Slovakia carried out a record 9,170 laboratory tests on Wednesday, Matovic remarked that this proves that the country has the capacities to increase the amount of daily tests.

“The impacts of the recently implemented measures won’t be noticeable for the next two weeks because the incubation period of the virus is approximately ten days,” he stated, expressing his belief that the measures will eventually deflect the curve of daily cases. “If our joint efforts fail, we’ll have to adopt even harsher measures,” he added.