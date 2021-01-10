Matovic: Priority Vaccination of Retired Tennis Player a Senseless Fail

Bratislava, January 10 (TASR) – The manner in which retired Slovak tennis player Dominika Cibulkova was vaccinated against COVID-19 is a regretful and senseless failure of the relevant vaccination centre, Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) posted on Facebook on Sunday.

Matovic spoke in response to the famous eight time WTA Tour singles winner cutting the queue and receiving a priority shot.

Because of this, the Prime Minister will demand more stringent measures to prevent such failures and the use of incontestable waiting lists.

Matovic stated that it’s necessary to convince the largest possible number of people to get inoculated against COVID-19 and Cibulkova would have been the perfect face and a “dream match” for such a campaign. “Unfortunately, it’s not going to happen,” he posted.

The Prime Minister is in favour of having three or four celebrities vaccinated daily, alongside thousands of people. “Doing it in secret is not fair; doing it publicly is promoting a good thing,” he said.

The retired tennis player received a priority vaccination dose against COVID-19 in Bratislava-based Kramare University Hospital after she was arbitrarily added to the list by a vaccination centre staffer without authorisation. Cibulkova stated that if she had known she was cutting the queue instead of filling out a vacant spot on the list, she wouldn’t have taken it. “I’m very sorry that I was misled while accompanying a close relation to the hospital, when I just genuinely asked a question as to when we could expect our turn to get vaccinated,” she claimed.