Matovic Wants People over 60 Be Inoculated with Sputnik V Vaccine as Well

Bratislava, June 5 (TASR) – Finance Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) has posted on a social network he wants the age limit for inoculation with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 to be removed so that people older than 60 can be vaccinated with it, too.

“I believe that this time malicious people driven by primitive geopolitical hatred will not be given space for their games and that elderly people will be given the opportunity to be inoculated with the vaccine they want,” he said.

Matovic claims that the vaccine producer sent official instructions for the medical use of Sputnik V, updated on January 18, 2021, to the Health Ministry on Thursday (June 3). After its delivery, there is no legitimate hurdle to inoculation of people older than 60 with Sputnik V, just as is the case in all the 60 countries using Sputnik, stated the finance minister.

The Health Ministry in reaction stated it follows an official information from the producer, stipulating the age limit for the vaccination with Sputnik V between 18-60 years. However, the ministry also confirmed that it received a document in Russian at the end of the week that that it is currently analysing it. “Following its a thorough analysis, we will inform the public about the details next week,” said ministry’s spokesperson Zuzana Eliasova.

A waiting room for the vaccination with Sputnik V was launched in Slovakia on Tuesday (June 1). The first person should be inoculated with it on Monday (June 7).