Median SK Poll: OLaNO Would Have Won Election, Voice-SD Runner-up

Bratislava, September 20 (TASR) (TASR) – If a general election had been held these days, the main governing coalition party OLaNO would have won it with 17 percent of the votes, followed by ex-prime minister Peter Pellegrini’s emerging Voice-SD party on 16.9 percent and the junior governing Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party on 11.9 percent, according to a poll conducted by Median SK agency on behalf of public-service broadcaster RTVS.



Seven parties would have made it into Parliament. The opposition Smer-SD party would have taken fourth place on 9.1 percent, followed by far-right LSNS on 8.8 percent, We Are Family on 8.7 percent and Progressive Slovakia on 6.6 percent.

The Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) would have garnered 4.2 percent and For the People 3.4 percent. The Slovak National Party and Homeland would have been elected by 2.5 percent of the people polled. The ethnic-Hungarian SMK would have received 2.3 percent, Good Choice 1.8 percent, Together-OD 1.3 percent and Socialisti.sk 1.2 percent.

The poll was carried out on a sample of 1,007 respondents between September 14-18.